Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt Paul Kerchum

A member of the Knights of Columbus stands next to Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchums memorial during Kerchum’s funeral in Benson, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023. Kerchum passed away Dec. 17, 2022, and was laid to rest with full military honors on, what would have been, his 103 birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

