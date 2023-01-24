Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event [Image 6 of 6]

    Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    K-9 Flash, Woods Cross Police Department, shows his “tell” during a demonstration at the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Combating Trafficking in Persons event Jan. 24, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. K-9 Flash is trained as an electronic storage detection canine where he has assisted multiple agencies looking for electronic storage devices by sniffing out triphenylphosphine oxide, a coating found on circuit boards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 12:52
    Photo ID: 7603094
    VIRIN: 230124-F-EF974-1075
    Resolution: 2017x3032
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event
    Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event
    Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event
    Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event
    Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event
    Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    SAPR
    CTIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT