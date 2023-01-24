K-9 Flash, Woods Cross Police Department, shows his “tell” during a demonstration at the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Combating Trafficking in Persons event Jan. 24, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. K-9 Flash is trained as an electronic storage detection canine where he has assisted multiple agencies looking for electronic storage devices by sniffing out triphenylphosphine oxide, a coating found on circuit boards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 12:52 Photo ID: 7603094 VIRIN: 230124-F-EF974-1075 Resolution: 2017x3032 Size: 4.29 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.