K-9 Flash, Woods Cross Police Department, shows his “tell” during a demonstration at the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Combating Trafficking in Persons event Jan. 24, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. K-9 Flash is trained as an electronic storage detection canine where he has assisted multiple agencies looking for electronic storage devices by sniffing out triphenylphosphine oxide, a coating found on circuit boards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 12:52
|Photo ID:
|7603094
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-EF974-1075
|Resolution:
|2017x3032
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
