Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event

Education specialist Michelle Busch-Upwall, assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, speaks at the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Combating Trafficking in Persons event Jan. 24, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Utah's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force that investigates and prosecutes individuals who use the internet to exploit children. The presentation focused on “grooming” and “sextortion” and how we can mitigate this issue with emerging technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

