Speakers inform during SAPR's CTIP event

Special Agent Sarah Lundquist (right) and education specialist Michelle Busch-Upwall (left), both assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, speak at the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Combating Trafficking in Persons event Jan. 24, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Utah's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force that investigates and prosecutes individuals who use the internet to exploit children. The presentation focused on “grooming” and “sextortion” and how we can mitigate this issue with emerging technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

