    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Staff Sgt. Shayley Rush from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As the NCO in charge of the Fishbowl Student Resiliency Center, Rush directs chapel operations for one of the Air Force's largest Airman in Training Resiliency Center which hosts the largest volunteer-based leadership development program of its kind. She recruited over 812 joint volunteers and garnered over 23,544 total volunteer hours worth $516,000 yearly while mentoring the next generation of military professionals on servant leadership. She also spearheaded Military Training Leader resilience immersion seminars. Rush successfully captured two key training objectives and equipped 140 future Military Training Leaders with warrior triage skills and created Chaplain Corps touch points across Air Education and Training Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

