Let's give Staff Sgt. Shayley Rush from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As the NCO in charge of the Fishbowl Student Resiliency Center, Rush directs chapel operations for one of the Air Force's largest Airman in Training Resiliency Center which hosts the largest volunteer-based leadership development program of its kind. She recruited over 812 joint volunteers and garnered over 23,544 total volunteer hours worth $516,000 yearly while mentoring the next generation of military professionals on servant leadership. She also spearheaded Military Training Leader resilience immersion seminars. Rush successfully captured two key training objectives and equipped 140 future Military Training Leaders with warrior triage skills and created Chaplain Corps touch points across Air Education and Training Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 11:08 Photo ID: 7602949 VIRIN: 230125-F-BD983-1002 Resolution: 4716x3242 Size: 1.24 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.