Wisconsin Army National Guard, 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, fires a 105mm High Explosive shell with the M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7602929
|VIRIN:
|230123-Z-GS745-2618
|Resolution:
|7665x5110
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT