    Sailors Participate In An MWR Tour [Image 11 of 11]

    Sailors Participate In An MWR Tour

    SINGAPORE

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230124-N-XK462-1072 REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (Jan. 24, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) participates in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour during a scheduled port visit. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7602898
    VIRIN: 230124-N-XK462-1072
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: SG
    This work, Sailors Participate In An MWR Tour [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

