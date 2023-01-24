Sailors Participate In An MWR Tour

230124-N-XK462-1068 REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (Jan. 24, 2023) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman AxlDaniel Abiva assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) participates in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour during a scheduled port visit. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

