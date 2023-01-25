Sailors Observe USS Nimitz Leaving Port

230126-N-NX635-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors observe from the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship gets underway from the Republic of Singapore. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

