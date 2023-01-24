230124-N-XK462-1054 REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (Jan. 24, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) participate in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour during a scheduled port visit. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7602895
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-XK462-1054
|Resolution:
|3405x2432
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Participate In An MWR Tour [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT