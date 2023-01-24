USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations the U.S. Army's 16th Combat Aviation Brigade

230124-N-XN177-2011 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) – U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to take off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 24, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023