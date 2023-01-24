230124-N-XN177-1189 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) – Sailors move clear after attaching a pallet of ammunition to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 24, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 07:36 Photo ID: 7602573 VIRIN: 230124-N-XN177-1189 Resolution: 4924x3280 Size: 1.47 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with HSC-23 and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.