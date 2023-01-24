Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with HSC-23 and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with HSC-23 and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230124-N-XN177-1129 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) – U.S. Army Soldiers disembark a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 24, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 07:36
    Photo ID: 7602572
    VIRIN: 230124-N-XN177-1129
    Resolution: 4300x2864
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with HSC-23 and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

