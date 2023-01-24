USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with HSC-23 and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade

230124-N-XN177-1060 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Nicholas Fareri, from Trenton, New Jersey, signals a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade to land aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 24, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

