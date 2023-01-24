230124-N-XN177-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) – A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 24, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 07:35
|Photo ID:
|7602564
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-XN177-1043
|Resolution:
|4381x2919
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with HSC-23 and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
