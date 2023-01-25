91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise

A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Cobra Ball assigned to the 55th Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during an Exercise Juniper Oak mission, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

