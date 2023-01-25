91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conduct pre-flight maintenance reviews prior to an aerial refueling mission supporting Exercise Juniper Oak at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|01.25.2023
|01.26.2023 03:58
|7602424
|230125-F-UN842-0020
|5927x3943
|13.6 MB
|QA
|0
|0
