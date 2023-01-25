A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Cobra Ball assigned to the 55th Wing, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to receive fuel during an Exercise Juniper Oak mission, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 03:58 Photo ID: 7602422 VIRIN: 230125-F-UN842-0441 Resolution: 3824x2544 Size: 3.37 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.