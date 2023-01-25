Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 19]

    91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise

    QATAR

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sadie Jurado, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist, fuels an RC-135 Cobra Ball assigned to the 55th Wing, during an Exercise Juniper Oak mission, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 03:58
    This work, 91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    AFCENT
    RC-135
    USTRANSCOM
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

