91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sydney Hultz, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, adjusts an aircraft instrument panel during an aerial refueling mission supporting Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

