U.S. Air Force Capt. Sydney Hultz, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies the aircraft during an aerial refueling mission supporting Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7602418
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-UN842-0105
|Resolution:
|5527x3677
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
