    91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise [Image 5 of 19]

    91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Cobra Ball assigned to the 55th Wing, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to receive fuel during an Exercise Juniper Oak mission, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 7602417
    VIRIN: 230125-F-UN842-0388
    Resolution: 3531x2349
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    AFCENT
    RC-135
    USTRANSCOM
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

