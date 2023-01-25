91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sydney Hultz, 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies the aircraft during an aerial refueling mission supporting Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

