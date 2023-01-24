Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa general visits culinary specialists competing in national competition [Image 20 of 26]

    Iowa general visits culinary specialists competing in national competition

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Deputy Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, waits to be served during the final stage of the 55th Philip A. Connelly Culinary Excellence Competition at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 2023. The 334th Brigade Support Battalion field feeding team won their state and regional competitions, earning them a shot to compete against three other National Guard teams to take home the Department of the Army level trophy. Osborn and several other senior Iowa National Guard leaders lined up to try the meal. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 23:43
    Photo ID: 7602297
    VIRIN: 230124-Z-KS612-049
    Resolution: 4843x3067
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa general visits culinary specialists competing in national competition [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa general visits culinary specialists competing in national competition
    Iowa general visits culinary specialists competing in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Culinary Specialist

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    334th BSB
    Department of the Army
    Army Cooks
    Field Feeding Team
    55th Philip A. Connelly Culinary Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT