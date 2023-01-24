Iowa general visits culinary specialists competing in national competition

Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Deputy Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, waits to be served during the final stage of the 55th Philip A. Connelly Culinary Excellence Competition at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 2023. The 334th Brigade Support Battalion field feeding team won their state and regional competitions, earning them a shot to compete against three other National Guard teams to take home the Department of the Army level trophy. Osborn and several other senior Iowa National Guard leaders lined up to try the meal. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

