Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition [Image 15 of 26]

    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Sgt. Madecyn Anderson and Spc. Alec Dorau, culinary specialists assigned to the 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, season and stir chicken broth during the final stage of the 55th Philip A. Connelly Culinary Excellence Competition at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 2023. The 334th BSB field feeding team won their state and regional competitions, earning them a shot to compete against three other National Guard teams to take home the Department of the Army level trophy. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 23:43
    Photo ID: 7602292
    VIRIN: 230124-Z-KS612-035
    Resolution: 6115x4158
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa general visits culinary specialists competing in national competition
    Iowa general visits culinary specialists competing in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition
    Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Culinary Specialist

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    334th BSB
    Department of the Army
    Army Cooks
    Field Feeding Team
    55th Philip A. Connelly Culinary Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT