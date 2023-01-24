An Iowa Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, washes dishes during the final stage of the 55th Philip A. Connelly Culinary Excellence Competition at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 2023. The 334th BSB field feeding team won their state and regional competitions, earning them a shot to compete against three other National Guard teams to take home the Department of the Army level trophy. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 23:44 Photo ID: 7602286 VIRIN: 230124-Z-KS612-024 Resolution: 4541x3269 Size: 1.37 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.