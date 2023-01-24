Sgt. 1st Class Mark Krugle, culinary management noncommissioned officer and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, reminds his field feeding team of standard operating procedures during the final stage of the 55th Philip A. Connelly Culinary Excellence Competition at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 2023. The 334th BSB field feeding team won their state and regional competitions, earning them a shot to compete against three other National Guard teams to take home the Department of the Army level trophy. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 23:44 Photo ID: 7602284 VIRIN: 230124-Z-KS612-019 Resolution: 5491x3591 Size: 2.15 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Hometown: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa National Guard culinary specialists compete in national competition [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.