Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Navy Region Southwest

    230124-N-EV253-1084 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2023) – Representatives from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service receive letters of recognition during a ceremony held aboard Naval Air Station North Island, commemorating the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s recent decision to officially remove four species of plant and one bird species endemic to San Clemente Island from the Federal Endangered and Threatened Species List, Jan. 24. The event, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act of 1973, was a culmination of the efforts of Naval base Coronado and Commander, Pacific Fleet wildlife biologists and botanists. The delisted species included the San Clemente Island larkspur, lotus, paintbrush, bush-mallow, and San Clemente Bell’s Sparrow. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 20:10
    Photo ID: 7602020
    VIRIN: 230124-N-EV253-1084
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Clemente Island
    Naval Base Coronado
    Commander Pacific Fleet
    Wildlife Conservation
    Delist
    Endangered Species Act of 1973

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT