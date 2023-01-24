U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners with U.S. Navy to Delist Endangered Species on San Clemente Island

230124-N-EV253-1093 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2023) – Capt. Newt McKissick, Commander, Naval Base Coronado, participates in a cake cutting ceremony held aboard Naval Air Station North Island, commemorating the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s recent decision to officially remove four species of plant and one bird species endemic to San Clemente Island from the Federal Endangered and Threatened Species List, Jan. 24. The event, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act of 1973, was a culmination of the efforts of Naval base Coronado and Commander, Pacific Fleet wildlife biologists and botanists. The delisted species included the San Clemente Island larkspur, lotus, paintbrush, bush-mallow, and San Clemente Bell’s Sparrow. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

