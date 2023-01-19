Fox Company Crucible

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023.



The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training ensuring that recruits complete their transformation from civilian to United States Marine.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US