Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company Crucible [Image 3 of 11]

    Fox Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023.

    The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training ensuring that recruits complete their transformation from civilian to United States Marine.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 7601531
    VIRIN: 230119-M-PC612-1016
    Resolution: 3182x4771
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Crucible [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible
    Fox Company Crucible

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Endurance
    Struggle
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    54-Hour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT