    Fox Company Crucible [Image 2 of 11]

    Fox Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023.

    The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training ensuring that recruits complete their transformation from civilian to United States Marine.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

