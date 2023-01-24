Kearsarge Conducts a Burial-at-Sea

230124-N-EJ843-1313 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) The cremated remains of a deceased service member on display during a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Jan. 24, 2023. Kearsarge conducted a burial-at-sea to honor the last requests of seven deceased service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy III)

