    Kearsarge Conducts a Burial-at-Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    230124-N-EJ843-1313 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) The cremated remains of a deceased service member on display during a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Jan. 24, 2023. Kearsarge conducted a burial-at-sea to honor the last requests of seven deceased service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7601511
    VIRIN: 230124-N-EJ843-1313
    Resolution: 5476x3080
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts a Burial-at-Sea, by PO2 Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BURIAL AT SEA
    TRADITION
    UNDERWAY
    HONORS
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3

