Kearsarge Conducts a Burial-at-Sea

230124-N-EJ843-1313 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) The cremated remains of a deceased service member on display during a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Jan. 24, 2023. Kearsarge conducted a burial-at-sea to honor the last requests of seven deceased service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy III)
|01.24.2023
|01.25.2023 16:18
|7601511
|230124-N-EJ843-1313
|5476x3080
|1.3 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
