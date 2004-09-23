Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary [Image 10 of 10]

    Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2004

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    An IMAX Theater opened to the public in 1991 along with a new glass atrium entrance which extended the Air Force Museum campus to the north. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2004
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:33
    Photo ID: 7601413
    VIRIN: 900101-F-F3479-1001
    Resolution: 5836x4729
    Size: 26.36 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary [Image 10 of 10], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Musuem of the U.S. Air Force 100th Anniversary

