The newly opened Air Force Museum on the Wright Field side of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2004
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 15:33
|Photo ID:
|7601409
|VIRIN:
|700101-F-F3479-1018
|Resolution:
|5696x4569
|Size:
|26.31 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary [Image 10 of 10], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
