Dozens of aircraft line the former runway of Wright Field on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where the permanent home of the Air Force Museum opened in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2004
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 15:33
|Photo ID:
|7601407
|VIRIN:
|700101-F-F3479-1016
|Resolution:
|4429x5575
|Size:
|11.61 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary [Image 10 of 10], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT