Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary

The Air Force Museum under construction on the Wright Field side of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1970. A Convair B-36J Peacemaker is pushed into the newly constructed and unfinished home of the Air Force Museum in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo)

