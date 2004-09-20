A parade of aircraft from the Air Force Museum, including this Douglas A-20G Havoc, were towed down State Route 444 from Patterson Field to the newly constructed Air Force Museum on Wright Field in 1970. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2004 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:32 Photo ID: 7601404 VIRIN: 700101-F-F3479-1013 Resolution: 5664x3836 Size: 7.81 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary [Image 10 of 10], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.