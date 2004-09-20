A parade of aircraft from the Air Force Museum, including this XB-70 Valkyrie, were towed down State Route 444 from Patterson Field to the newly constructed Air Force Museum on Wright Field in 1970. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary