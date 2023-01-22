Aviation Soldiers honored prior to deployment

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Gemel Lewis poses with family members prior to a farewell ceremony held on January, 22, 2023 at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Ronkonkoma, New York. The Soldiers are deploying to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield, the U.S. Army presence in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Getman)

Date Taken: 01.22.2023