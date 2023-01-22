Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Soldiers honored prior to deployment

    Aviation Soldiers honored prior to deployment

    RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion eat lunch following a farewell ceremony held on January, 22, 2023 at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Ronkonkoma, New York. The Soldiers are deploying to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield, the U.S. Army presence in the Middle East. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Getman)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 7601396
    VIRIN: 230122-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 2494x2533
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: RONKONKOMA, NY, US 
    This work, Aviation Soldiers honored prior to deployment [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Kuwait
    deployment
    NYNG
    642nd Aviation Support Battalion

