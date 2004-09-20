A parade of aircraft from the Air Force Museum, including this XB-70 Valkyrie, were towed down State Route 444 from Patterson Field to the newly constructed Air Force Museum on Wright Field in 1970. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2004
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7601395
|VIRIN:
|700101-F-F3479-1011
|Resolution:
|5679x4508
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Museum 100th Anniversary [Image 11 of 11], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT