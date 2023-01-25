U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico tour

230125-N-PG545-1206, San German, Puerto Rico (Jan. 25, 2023) Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca poses for a photo with an audience member after a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico in San German. The Cruisers will perform eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

