230125-N-PG545-1187, San German, Puerto Rico (Jan. 25, 2023) Members of the audience dance during a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico in San German. The Cruisers will perform eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7601184
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-PQ545-1187
|Resolution:
|4811x3212
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|SAN GERMAN, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico tour [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
