U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico tour

230125-N-PG545-1131, San German, Puerto Rico (Jan. 25, 2023) Musician 1st Class Athus Delima, from Dallas, Texas, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico in San German, as part of the group's 2023 Puerto Rico tour. The Cruisers will perform eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

