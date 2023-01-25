Aviation Senior Leader Forum 2023

Dave Parker, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center chief of staff, speaks about leveraging risk management as a force multiplier during the Aviation Senior Leader Forum at Fort Rucker, Ala., January 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 12:36
|Photo ID:
|7601034
|VIRIN:
|230125-A-LO141-708
|Resolution:
|5462x4291
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
