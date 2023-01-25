Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Senior Leader Forum 2023

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Dave Parker, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center chief of staff, speaks about leveraging risk management as a force multiplier during the Aviation Senior Leader Forum at Fort Rucker, Ala., January 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    crc
    tradoc
    fort rucker
    usaace
    aviation safety

