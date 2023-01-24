Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023

The Fort Dix CBRN School held training for various unit soldiers for the ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class, 003-23. This course is from 22 January through 03 February 2023. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN Equipment, and includes training and familiarization on, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response In-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. The photos shown are of classroom instruction (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

