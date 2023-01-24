Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The Fort Dix CBRN School held training for various unit soldiers for the ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class, 003-23. This course is from 22 January through 03 February 2023. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN Equipment, and includes training and familiarization on, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response In-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. The photos shown are of classroom instruction (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 7600984
    VIRIN: 230124-O-BC272-253
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 378.63 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023
    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023
    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023
    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023
    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023
    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023
    Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Training. Jan 24, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix CBRN School conducting CBRN Defense Course instruction.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT