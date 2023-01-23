Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th MEU USS Anchorage CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka Maritime Raid Force VBSS [Image 7 of 9]

    13th MEU USS Anchorage CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka Maritime Raid Force VBSS

    GULF OF MANNAR

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    GULF OF MANNAR (Jan. 23, 2023) – U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to hoist a simulated casualty off the flight deck of SLNS Gajabahu (P626) during a vessel, board, search, and seizure exercise for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023, Jan. 23. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7600942
    VIRIN: 230123-M-GH531-1452
    Resolution: 5624x3164
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: GULF OF MANNAR
    GALLERY

    TAGS

    VBSS
    13th MEU
    USS Anchorage
    CARAT Sri Lanka
    CARAT 2022

