    13th MEU CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka CASEVAC Exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    13th MEU CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka CASEVAC Exercise

    MULLIKULAM, SRI LANKA

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MULLIKULAM, Sri Lanka (Jan. 24, 2023) – U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Kenneth Hodges, a fire support officer with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sri Lankan partners give a 9-line report during a casualty evacuation exercise for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023, Jan. 24, in Mullikulam. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 10:58
    Photo ID: 7600931
    VIRIN: 230124-M-GH531-1187
    Resolution: 4787x3419
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: MULLIKULAM, LK
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th MEU CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka CASEVAC Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Kevin Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CASEVAC
    13th MEU
    CARAT Sri Lanka
    VMM 362
    CARAT 2022

